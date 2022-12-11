TvNI= Truth vvs. NEW$ INC. Dec.6., Ukraine, a continuing crisis, Elections fraud, and treason.

Truth vs. NEW$ Inc. 1st of 3 Parts. (6 Dec. 2022) with Prof James Fetzer, Don Grahn and Scott Bennett. 59 min.

Russia ups the ante with large-scale cruise missile attacks on Ukraine.

Look for the war to be drawn to a conclusion by year's end.

Ukraine has also upped its game by sending drones into Russia to attack two air bases.

Expect a severe response.

Even French President Macron finds the Biden admin's Green New Deal a bit too much to swallow, where Biden's now subsidizing companies that give them a competitive advantage compared to European--and they don't like US!

A cap on Russian gas is unlikely to have benefits for the EU, where, like other sanctions that have been imposed, it will almost certainly harm the West more than it does Putin.

And when Macron suggests that peace talks should include discussion of Russia's legitimate national security concerns, the puppet who plays the role of President of Ukraine shoots it down--where others go so far as to demand not only Russian withdrawal but surrender of its own nuclear weapons!

Pure fantasy.

A judge has forced the last Arizona county to hold out on certification of an (obviously and blatantly) stolen election.

Jay Valentine, writing in AMERICAN THINKER, explains how they are stealing one election after another: data-based latency!

Count the in-person vote on election day!

Shut down the current corrupt (Computer-controlled counting) system.

Bring in all the undeliverable ballots (where you changed the zip code, mailed them out, then changed the zip code back); determine the votes you need to add to win, win, wait for the GOP to sue months later when it's too late to matter!

James Carvelle admits that Dem's should have lost 57 seats in the House and blames it on Trump, which is absurd since even white, suburban women were moving right and liked Trump more than they did Biden.

Warnock in GA has benefited from a massive network of unemployed residents of Washington State(!) who have been sending him massive quantities of money in small amounts so as not to raise red flags.

And Gavin Newsom proposes to pay descendants of slaves $223,200 per person as a form of reparations to person who never were slaves paid for by persons who never owned slaves!

It's the Democrat's way!

Unbelievably outrageous!

