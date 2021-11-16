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WHY ARE YOU AWAKE WHEN SO MANY AREN'T?
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230 views • November 16, 2021
Why Are You Awake When So Many Aren't?
Those in Control Desperately Want Us All Vaxxed As Soon As Possible. Why is This? And Why Are You Awake To The Agenda, While So Many Choose To Be Asleep? There Are Five Major Points Awake People Understand That Asleep People Do Not.
Those in Control Desperately Want Us All Vaxxed As Soon As Possible. Why is This? And Why Are You Awake To The Agenda, While So Many Choose To Be Asleep? There Are Five Major Points Awake People Understand That Asleep People Do Not.
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