"THE NEXT GENERATION INHERITS NOTHING" - Children In Sin Will Be JUDGED

#CHILDREN #PROPHECY #SEX (Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: "Children like this are already marked for destruction. Unless there is full and heartfelt repentance they will be judged." Today's children have not only lost their way, they have become violent, dangerous and hardened in their sin. These messages are a wake-up call to parents to take steps NOW to avert their children from judgement in the end times.





READ THIS PROPHECY ON THE BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/27/the-next-generation-inherits-nothing-june-27-2022/





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The links I posted keep being removed. Here is my Rumble link- https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice. When you're on my page, look for THE FIG THE SEEDS AND THE V, look for FORCED V IN AMERICA (Spell the whole word when you're on Rumble. The links aren't being allowed for even 2 minutes. Thank you.



