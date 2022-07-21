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"THE NEXT GENERATION INHERITS NOTHING" - Children In Sin Will Be JUDGED
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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375 views • July 21, 2022

#CHILDREN #PROPHECY #SEX (Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: "Children like this are already marked for destruction. Unless there is full and heartfelt repentance they will be judged." Today's children have not only lost their way, they have become violent, dangerous and hardened in their sin. These messages are a wake-up call to parents to take steps NOW to avert their children from judgement in the end times.


READ THIS PROPHECY ON THE BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/27/the-next-generation-inherits-nothing-june-27-2022/


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.

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CHILDREN FORNICATION PREMARITAL SEX SEX LGBTQ EVIL WICKED DISOBEDIENT LIE LIARS PARENTS PARENTING GOD JESUS BIBLE ISRAEL DISCIPLINE CHILD-REARING SONS SON DAUGHTERS DAUGHTER BOY GIRL TEENS SCHOOLS GOVERNMENT


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The links I posted keep being removed. Here is my Rumble link- https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice. When you're on my page, look for THE FIG THE SEEDS AND THE V, look for FORCED V IN AMERICA (Spell the whole word when you're on Rumble. The links aren't being allowed for even 2 minutes. Thank you.


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childrendaughterbiblegodeviljesusisraellgbtqboysexparentsliedaughtersparentingteensliarsfornicationwickedgirlsondisciplinesonsdisobedientpremarital sexchild-rearing
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