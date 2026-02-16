BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵Robot Care Products
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 1 day ago

Experimental electronic track at 120 BPM, fusing lo-fi glitch pop and IDM, Wonky, bit-crushed synths pulse beneath deadpan, heavily vocoded vocals, Drums meld punchy 808s with found percussion—staplers, hard drive whirs, and plastic clicks—evoking 90s corporate tech nostalgia 

[Intro] [Glitchy electronic pulses] [Sound of a mechanical disk drive spinning up] [Static noise floor] [Verse 1] I’m feeling ten percent today My chassis is a duller shade of grey I checked the logs, I read the code But I’m still stuck in "Safe Mode" I applied the thermal paste to my heart To keep the cooling fans from falling apart But the heat is rising in the motherboard I’m a luxury model I can’t afford [Chorus] [Heavy sidechain compression] So won’t you plug me in? Scrub the data from my skin Run the diagnostic, tell me where it hurts I’m just a product of the universe I need a System Restore I don’t want to be me anymore Just a soft reset The best version of me that you haven’t met yet [Verse 2] [Bass drops out, bit-crushed percussion] My optical sensors are out of alignment I’m looking for a brand new assignment I’ve got a loose wire in my empathy drive It’s the only thing that makes me feel alive The warranty expired in June I’m singing to the satellite moon Download the update, let it overwrite Everything I thought I knew tonight [Bridge] [Tempo slows down] [Spoken word, robotic monotone] Error 404: Purpose not found. Error 408: Request timed out. [Build up with digital stuttering] Compile me. File me. Defrag the memory of why you left me! [Chorus] So won’t you plug me in? Scrub the data from my skin Run the diagnostic, tell me where it hurts I’m just a product of the universe I need a System Restore I don’t want to be me anymore Just a soft reset The best version of me that you haven’t met yet [Outro] [Vocoder fading] Powering down... Optimizing... See you in the next version... [Abrupt digital clip] [End]

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Smuggling networks exploit unsecured Northern U.S. Border as indictments mount

Smuggling networks exploit unsecured Northern U.S. Border as indictments mount

Lance D Johnson
Meta plots facial recognition for smart glasses amid political tumult

Meta plots facial recognition for smart glasses amid political tumult

Willow Tohi
Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel&#8217;s colonial project

Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel’s colonial project

Kevin Hughes
Trump says kidnappers of Savannah Guthrie&#8217;s mother could face death penalty

Trump says kidnappers of Savannah Guthrie’s mother could face death penalty

Laura Harris
Obama walks back extraterrestrial claims after sparking UFO frenzy

Obama walks back extraterrestrial claims after sparking UFO frenzy

Patrick Lewis
Calcium-ion battery breakthrough offers sustainable alternative to lithium

Calcium-ion battery breakthrough offers sustainable alternative to lithium

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy