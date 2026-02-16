Experimental electronic track at 120 BPM, fusing lo-fi glitch pop and IDM, Wonky, bit-crushed synths pulse beneath deadpan, heavily vocoded vocals, Drums meld punchy 808s with found percussion—staplers, hard drive whirs, and plastic clicks—evoking 90s corporate tech nostalgia

[Intro] [Glitchy electronic pulses] [Sound of a mechanical disk drive spinning up] [Static noise floor] [Verse 1] I’m feeling ten percent today My chassis is a duller shade of grey I checked the logs, I read the code But I’m still stuck in "Safe Mode" I applied the thermal paste to my heart To keep the cooling fans from falling apart But the heat is rising in the motherboard I’m a luxury model I can’t afford [Chorus] [Heavy sidechain compression] So won’t you plug me in? Scrub the data from my skin Run the diagnostic, tell me where it hurts I’m just a product of the universe I need a System Restore I don’t want to be me anymore Just a soft reset The best version of me that you haven’t met yet [Verse 2] [Bass drops out, bit-crushed percussion] My optical sensors are out of alignment I’m looking for a brand new assignment I’ve got a loose wire in my empathy drive It’s the only thing that makes me feel alive The warranty expired in June I’m singing to the satellite moon Download the update, let it overwrite Everything I thought I knew tonight [Bridge] [Tempo slows down] [Spoken word, robotic monotone] Error 404: Purpose not found. Error 408: Request timed out. [Build up with digital stuttering] Compile me. File me. Defrag the memory of why you left me! [Chorus] So won’t you plug me in? Scrub the data from my skin Run the diagnostic, tell me where it hurts I’m just a product of the universe I need a System Restore I don’t want to be me anymore Just a soft reset The best version of me that you haven’t met yet [Outro] [Vocoder fading] Powering down... Optimizing... See you in the next version... [Abrupt digital clip] [End]