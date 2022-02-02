BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WAR WITH RUSSIA? - Military Industrial Complex DESPERATE For War! - Ukraine Tells Biden To CALM DOWN
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2716 followers
Follow
7
Share
Report
2081 views • February 02, 2022
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news regarding the desperate attempt by the global establishment and the military industrial complex to go to war with Russia which literally no one wants other than a bunch of evil satanists.
The dispute is over Ukraine, but no one appears to understand why. Yet the media continues to promote this idea of war with Russia over Ukraine (a proxy war of course) without even attempting to explain why.
The President of Ukraine has told Biden to calm down and stop with the war rhetoric as it's putting them in grave danger. Meanwhile, Biden continues to sign off on massive amounts of weapons being sent to Ukraine to face Russia which has nearly 200,000 military men on the border.
Will this succeed? Few believe it will, however, it seems like the perfect storm if mixed with global lockdown tyranny.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/

JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson

JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0

BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/

Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU

World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
freedomnewsfalse flagrussiawarnwoww3bidenputinukrainecrimeamilitary industrial complexkissingervoluntaryismjosh sigurdsonwam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Garrison Vance
Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Garrison Vance
NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

Garrison Vance
Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Edison Reed
Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy