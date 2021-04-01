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Stop Genocidal Psychopaths. Demand Truth !!
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32 views • April 01, 2021
The media lied 9/11, they lied about the holocaust, they lied about the USS Liberty incident, they lied about what started the Vietnam war, they lied about vaccines not causing autism and they lied about the Covid panic-demic and they lied about Pizza-gate and about baby killer Satanic cults being just rare isolated incidents.
Stop genocidal psychopaths. Tell the truth !!
Stop genocidal psychopaths. Tell the truth !!
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