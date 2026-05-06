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DEAD SCIENTISTS, MISSING GENERALS: The Lives Being Taken to Keep the Government Secrets
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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DEAD SCIENTISTS, MISSING GENERALS: The Lives Being Taken to Keep the Government Secrets


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7969uy-trump-is-firing-the-paperclip-scientists-running-the-show-josh-reid.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


They told you the truth was out there. They never told you it was already here—and that the good guys have had it all along.


In this explosive deep-dive, Josh Reid reveals the hidden history of humanity's most guarded secret: the 1952 Holloman UFO meeting, where Eisenhower and the U.S. military sat across from non-human intelligence. A deal was made. Technology was gifted. And then buried beneath layers of SAP programs—waived special access, unacknowledged special access—to keep it from the globalists, the cabal, the deep state.


But the cabal wants it. Scientists are dying. Ten dead, five missing—including David Wilcock. General McCaslin, head of Wright-Patterson's Advanced Research Lab, is missing. The number over 18 months is closer to 25. Amy Eskridge. Matt Sullivan, set to testify before Congress, dead of an "accidental" overdose a week before. Havana Syndrome connections. A pattern of elimination aimed at keeping humanity from the truth.


Now Trump is taking it back. DNI Tulsi Gabbard landed at Area 51 by presidential directive. The entire board of the National Science Foundation—gatekeepers of the technology—was fired. Congressman Tim Burchett confirms: we are witnessing an executive reauthorization over this technology.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
non-human intelligencedavid wilcock missingten scientists deadamy eskridge havana syndromewright-patterson labgeneral mccaslin missingeisenhower ufo dealholloman air force base meetingmilitary sap programsreverse engineering ufo techwhite hats technologyexecutive reauthorizationtulsi gabbard area 51national science foundation board firedquantum computing ufo control
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