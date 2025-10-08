White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1966 - Linda Lansen Barbara Grams - Report on sentencing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Linda left her apartment, but never returned. Her body was found at a dead end of Old Memorial Highway in Town 'N Country,FL. She had been shot multiple times in the head and had been raped. Barbara left work late and was seen walking home. Her body was found the next morning. She had been beaten in the head with a wood beam and raped.