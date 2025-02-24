BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Part 12 Accuracy Systems Mini 14 Adjustable Gas Block Minuteman Review
72 views • 2 months ago

AmbGun Mini 14 page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/mini-14


The Accuracy Systems Adjustable Gas Block solves several issues I have with the Ruger Mini 14.


In part 9 I complained about the handguard getting too hot during sustained fire like what you’d experience at a rifle marksmanship clinic.


Reducing the amount of gas being dumped beneath the handguard helps keep things cooler there.


In episode 1 I complained about having to drill and grind to fit a standard 1 ¼” sling swivel


A proper Sling stud bypasses the hassle of grinding the stock gas block to fit market standard sling swivels.


Attending a Rifle Marksmanship Clinic with a stock Mini 14, the RSO will probably position you all the way to the right to keep you from pummeling other students with your high velocity brass. Dialing down the Mini 14’s aggressive ejection helps you avoid being shunned by your fellow students on the firing line. And your brass will be easier to police and less likely to be damaged. However, if you run an optic you may find that your brass strikes your scope since reducing the gas tends to shift the ejection path upward a bit.


Reduced Felt recoil. Reduced battering…important for dry lube, no grease. And you probably don't need a polymer recoil buffer.


Accuracy…I can’t detect a difference, but maybe the bullet does exit the barrel more fully before bolt unlock occurs? For sure, follow up shots are easier with reduced felt recoil?


The adjustment detents are distinct (once I figured out that the adjustment knob was supposed to be tight against the block, not sticking out). In feel, very similar detents to those on the KelTec RDB…I used the RDB protocol to dial things in. First I completely closed off the gas port so the bolt would not cycle…then opened up the gas click by click until it would cycle and lock back on an empty mag. And then clicked out two more clicks.


Reducing the gas impulse and running the Choate Ventilated handguard, it does make it easier to generate a malfunction by gripping the operation rod with my support hand. So with an exposed op rod, you might want to click out another click if you tend to a firm support hand grip.


Mini 14…Dial in the sling setup, shorten the eye to peep, install Tech-Sights, switch to the Choate ventilated handguard and then the adjustable gas block makes the package complete.

Keywords
mini 14accuracy systemsadjustable gas blockj
