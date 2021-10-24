BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF OCTOBER 24, 2021
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
1919 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
183 views • October 24, 2021
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF OCTOBER 24, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TyPTfOsRGrdq/


More Stuff:
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
Charity Shop: https://t-shirtsplus.shop/
[All proceeds to help stop child trafficking]
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube https://www.roxytube.com/v/NuWOc1
My Playlists: ⁣https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
================================

Babies with one eye, a tail, animal hair and multiple legs https://www.roxytube.com/v/B1ghlq
MUTANT BABIES - THE NEWEST PRODUCT OF THE MNRA KILL SHOT MORE AND MORE WILL BE BORN DEFORMED https://www.roxytube.com/v/2DUy46
MAGNETIC BABIES https://www.roxytube.com/v/XHR2AO
Birth defects- ⁣Vaccine Babies? https://www.roxytube.com/v/rABH3L
Vaccination and Death Rate Statistics https://www.roxytube.com/v/fScvIJ
The Vaccine Death Report https://www.roxytube.com/v/RGISY6
HOSPITALS MEDICALLY KILLING PATIENTS WITH COVID PROTOCOLS DR. AMANDHA VOLLMER https://www.roxytube.com/v/3lwRZc

SURPRISE! We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TyD6NL

Welcome to The Communist Luciferian World Order 2021 https://www.roxytube.com/v/Q4hGho
https://www.roxytube.com/v/xQd1iu


Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity

TRUMP'S 'OPERATION WARP SPEED' AND THE COVID SCAMDEMIC
https://www.roxytube.com/v/dc5y9X

AZ Forensic Audit Report
Flickr Pic Archive: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmWM22yQ
My archive: https://justpaste.it/AZ_Forensic_Audit_Report
Dropbox archive with all the data except the videos: https://www.dropbox.com/s/9ekxgfhmnpsnmpz/AZ%20Audit%20Report%20Senate.rar?dl=0
Arizona Maricopa County Audit Quick Update https://youtu.be/2INYnpaYLd0
AZ Forensic Audit Report - [Shane's Edit]. https://youtu.be/uPD26MlU4vU 

ManMade Climate Change is a Hoax dreamed up by elite in 1991: Debunked in a single Post:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre

Illuminati Agenda https://www.roxytube.com/watch/illuminati-agenda-fully-explained-25-goals-to-destroy-the-planet-count-how-many-are-complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
Jesuits https://www.roxytube.com/watch/nwo-the-vatican-its-mark-jesuit-infiltration-amp-the-jesuit-oath_XoFCBSV2wP5Ei5q.html/list/EnkdSSz9fFe2N3G
Pizzagate Complete: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pedogate-2020-ptii-tom-hanx-new-info_ASYsleYBjts7zVX.html/list/yGRpq6atKPr8SVs
Pedogate (3) https://www.roxytube.com/watch/enter-the-pizza-gate-bold-new-pedogate-documentary-part-1_QTDIbZyqQpvgGoS.html/list/Jk17Rj7rewEuzVc

History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive

Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/

====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
⁣[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]

[YouTube]
Anti-Disinformation 3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
Anti-Disinformation 4 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ZiDAhjzRXVbI6bRNdnpMw
Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sen. Johnson Roundtable Features COVID-19 Hospital Protocol Testimonies

Sen. Johnson Roundtable Features COVID-19 Hospital Protocol Testimonies

Morgan S. Verity
Review Finds Exercise May Lower Triglycerides in Postmenopausal Women, With Diminishing Returns

Review Finds Exercise May Lower Triglycerides in Postmenopausal Women, With Diminishing Returns

Edison Reed
Prebiotic Fruits Tied to Gut Health in Nutrition Reports

Prebiotic Fruits Tied to Gut Health in Nutrition Reports

Coco Somers
Review Links Two Slices of Deli Meat Daily to 44% Higher Dementia Risk

Review Links Two Slices of Deli Meat Daily to 44% Higher Dementia Risk

Coco Somers
7-Day Low-Plastic Trial Linked to Reductions in Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals, Study Reports

7-Day Low-Plastic Trial Linked to Reductions in Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals, Study Reports

Coco Somers
Study Links Early-Life Chemical Mixtures to Childhood Obesity

Study Links Early-Life Chemical Mixtures to Childhood Obesity

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy