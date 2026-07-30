FUN Novelty 4 Part Harmony all about their love for Potatoes!



Ride Or Die Side

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



My original concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style choices, video, original lyrics and AI voices/music







You can be loaded, or smashed, creamy, or smooth, you're my heroes



Au gratin, scalloped, baked, or deep fried, I love potatoes





Hash browns, or waffled, dumplings, or sweet potato pie



It's like all the other vegetables in this world, aren't, even, trying





Chorus

Oh, how I love, potatoes



however you're cooked, you're always incredible



The other veggies may be jelly, but please get in my belly



Oh, how I love, potatoes







Potato salad, curry , latkes, knishes, pierogies



Corned beef hash, samosas, pancakes, moussaka, or gnocchis





Clam chowder, chips, stews, or shepherd's pie



I tolerate other vegetables, but potatoes are my ride or die side









Chorus

Oh, how I love, potatoes



however you're cooked, you're always incredible



The other veggies may be jelly, but please get in my belly



Oh, how I love, potatoes





Oh, how I love, potatoes



however you're cooked, you're always incredible



The other veggies may be jelly, but please get in my belly



Oh, how I love, potatoes





The other veggies may be jelly, but please get in my belly



Oh, how I love, potatoes



Oh, how I love, potatoes