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FUN Novelty 4 Part Harmony all about their love for Potatoes!
Ride Or Die Side
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
My original concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style choices, video, original lyrics and AI voices/music
You can be loaded, or smashed, creamy, or smooth, you're my heroes
Au gratin, scalloped, baked, or deep fried, I love potatoes
Hash browns, or waffled, dumplings, or sweet potato pie
It's like all the other vegetables in this world, aren't, even, trying
Chorus
Oh, how I love, potatoes
however you're cooked, you're always incredible
The other veggies may be jelly, but please get in my belly
Oh, how I love, potatoes
Potato salad, curry , latkes, knishes, pierogies
Corned beef hash, samosas, pancakes, moussaka, or gnocchis
Clam chowder, chips, stews, or shepherd's pie
I tolerate other vegetables, but potatoes are my ride or die side
Chorus
Oh, how I love, potatoes
however you're cooked, you're always incredible
The other veggies may be jelly, but please get in my belly
Oh, how I love, potatoes
Oh, how I love, potatoes
however you're cooked, you're always incredible
The other veggies may be jelly, but please get in my belly
Oh, how I love, potatoes
The other veggies may be jelly, but please get in my belly
Oh, how I love, potatoes
Oh, how I love, potatoes