BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ride Or Die Side - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • Yesterday

FUN Novelty 4 Part Harmony all about their love for Potatoes!

Ride Or Die Side
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

My original concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style choices, video,  original lyrics and AI voices/music



You can be loaded, or smashed, creamy, or smooth, you're my heroes

Au gratin, scalloped, baked, or  deep fried, I love potatoes


Hash browns, or waffled, dumplings, or sweet potato pie

It's like all the other vegetables in this world, aren't, even, trying


Chorus
Oh, how I love, potatoes

however you're cooked, you're always  incredible

The other veggies may be jelly, but please get in my belly

Oh, how I love,  potatoes



Potato salad,  curry , latkes,  knishes, pierogies

Corned beef hash, samosas, pancakes, moussaka, or gnocchis


Clam chowder, chips,  stews, or shepherd's pie

I tolerate other vegetables, but potatoes are my ride or die side




Chorus
Oh, how I love, potatoes

however you're cooked, you're always  incredible

The other veggies may be jelly, but please get in my belly

Oh, how I love,  potatoes


Oh, how I love, potatoes

however you're cooked, you're always  incredible

The other veggies may be jelly, but please get in my belly

Oh, how I love,  potatoes


The other veggies may be jelly, but please get in my belly

Oh, how I love, potatoes

Oh, how I love, potatoes

Keywords
funnypotatoescountrynoveltybarbershop quartet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The numbing inaction on Gaza’s death count: Why 250,000 casualties and 21,000 dead children still fail to shock the world into action

The numbing inaction on Gaza’s death count: Why 250,000 casualties and 21,000 dead children still fail to shock the world into action

Lance D Johnson
AP-NORC poll: Two-thirds of US adults say Iran war not worthwhile; Trump approval on handling at 28%

AP-NORC poll: Two-thirds of US adults say Iran war not worthwhile; Trump approval on handling at 28%

Garrison Vance
Massachusetts High Court Rules FCC Preempts Local Regulation of Verizon Tower

Massachusetts High Court Rules FCC Preempts Local Regulation of Verizon Tower

Edison Reed
Georgia Power to Seize Homes for AI Data Center Transmission Line

Georgia Power to Seize Homes for AI Data Center Transmission Line

Edison Reed
Vitamin C Supplementation Linked to Lower Multiple Sclerosis Risk in Large UK Study

Vitamin C Supplementation Linked to Lower Multiple Sclerosis Risk in Large UK Study

Coco Somers
LiDAR Scans Reveal Thousands of Ancient Earthworks Beneath Amazon Rainforest

LiDAR Scans Reveal Thousands of Ancient Earthworks Beneath Amazon Rainforest

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy