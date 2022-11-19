Create New Account
Maria Zeee w/ Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Injected Behaving As Though Lobotomized & The ICIC
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 9 days ago |

(Nov 18, 2022) Maria Zeee: "Dr. Reiner Fuellmich joins us to explain what happened to the Corona Investigative Committee, the work of the newly established International Crimes Investigative Committee, and a deeper dive of a new discussion sweeping the world by storm - how the injected are being likened to those who have been lobotomized. We discuss the strategy moving forward to overcome the NWO."


Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and the International Crimes Investigative Committee (ICIC): https://icic.law/en/


Watch the full presentation by Dr. Fuellmich with Dr. Naomi Wolf and Dr. Peter Breggin here: 

https://video.icic-net.com/w/42W6eytcy6xgckk1v5vxDy?start=31m9s


