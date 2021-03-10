WHO WHISTLEBLOWER JOINS THE NUREMBERG TRIBUNAL

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Reiner Fuellmich started a class action suit that is being dubbed Nuremberg 2 and he is getting witnesses together. This suit may turn out to be a long term win for our fight but we need to continue to follow and support it or it will never get the attention needed.
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://tapnewswire.com/2021/03/who-insider-blows-whistle-on-gates-and-gavi-video/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-29-bill-gates-pandemic-exercise-coronavirus.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-28-who-changes-definition-herd-immunity-removes-natural.html
https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/forums/topic/reiner-fuellmich-with-other-german-lawyers-class-action/
https://www.aier.org/article/who-deletes-naturally-acquired-immunity-from-its-website/
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