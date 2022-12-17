Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
There Would Be No Governor DeSantis if There Was No Donald J. Trump
80 views
channel image
The Resistance 1776
Published 18 hours ago |
Donate

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW

MONDAY DECEMBER 16, 2022

EPISODE - #3245 - 6PM


The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3245 - special guest Forgiato Blow "Mayor of Magaville",  talks with Pete Santilli.  Share this Interview far and wide!


Website: http://ForgiatoBlowUSA.com


Twitter: https://twitter.com/ForgiatoBlow47


Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@forgiatoblow


Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ForgiatoBlow


Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@mayorofmagaville


True Patriot Network, Forgiato goes live on this platform, go to the app store of your phone and download TPN.



🇺🇸Check Out Our New “TEAM JESUS”  T-Shirts! 🇺🇸 Printed in Cincinnati, Ohio By Americans http://pistolpete.store/1210 


👍 👍👍 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍👍👍

🇺🇸Check Out Our New “TEAM JESUS”  T-Shirts! 🇺🇸 Printed in Cincinnati, Ohio


By Americans http://pistolpete.store/1210 


LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv 

PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/ 


FOLLOW US:

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli  

TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn 

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow 

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli 

LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support 

FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv 

FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli 

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@petesantilli:1/live:a09 

ROKFIN: https://rokfin.com/petersantilli 

FOXHOLE: https://pilled.net/#/profile/134014 

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow   TELEGRAM CHAT: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete 

LINKS: http://petesantilli.mobi 

_____________________________________


SUPPORT US:


PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli 

LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support 

MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete  (Use Promo Code PETE)


🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT.    IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete  TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!


🚨VERIFY THAT YOUR HOME IS STILL IN YOUR NAME!  Download your FREE title report by Visiting  http://HomeTitleLock.com/pete and use Promo Code: PETE


✳️ Nature’s Blend:   MIRACLE WORKER Dr Marty has decided to release an informative video to the public free and uninterrupted showcasing exactly which foods you need to stop feeding your dog. WATCH that video at drmartypets.com/pete


#SBN #TRUTHSOCIAL #TRUTH  #MAGA #TRUMP #DONALDTRUMP #WORLDGOVERNMENT

Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewslibertypoliticsbigpharma5gnewswarsglobalists1a2adepopulationelection fraudnewworldorderagenda2030project blue beamcoronavirusbillgateslockstepcovid19event201darkestwinter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket