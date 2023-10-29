Create New Account
Deutschland erwacht: Wer hat die Weltkriege wirklich ausgelöst? [Teil 5]
Station25
Am Anfang des 20. Jahrhunderts stand das Deutsche Reich kurz davor, das British Empire als führende Weltmacht abzulösen. Doch dann stieß eine „schwarze Hand“ eine Kettenreaktion an, die den Lauf der Geschichte für immer verändern würde.

british empiredeutschlandgeschichteroemergermanenweltkriegeursprungdeutsche reich

