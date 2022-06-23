FULL SHOW: Police Stood Down During Uvalde Shooting – But Democrats Blame Guns And Infringe On 2A Anyway

As if the Democrat agenda to end the 2nd Amendment wasn’t obvious enough, their true colors are on display when even after we find out the true cause of the mass shooting in Uvalde being a more than hour long stand down and stopping people from going in, this has not changed the rhetoric in D.C. or the Democrat’s solutions. It would appear they actually like mass shootings, because it gives them the reasons to take law abiding citizens guns. More ‘Sudden Adult Death Syndrome’ cases as more young athletes are dropping dead after getting the vaccine. As gay pride month rolls on, the issue of transgender sports come back up where Megan Rapinoe says the most despicable things to young girls you can imagine.