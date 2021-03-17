Mass vaccination will cause a global disaster says vaccine expert

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The full video by Del Bigtree of TheHighwire.com which aired on 11 March 2021 is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BGtSE3OfO2wv/
The 42-minute interview with Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K1lTrMgUgksO/
An article about his open letter to stop mass vaccination is posted here:
https://dryburgh.com/geert-vanden-bossche-open-letter-to-who-halt-all-covid-19-mass-vaccination/
Source : Fat News