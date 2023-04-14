Create New Account
Have Fun Staying Poor, Sick, Woke, Addicted, And Gov-Dependent
The Dollar Vigilante
Published Friday |

The race is on to see who will be the winner in Senator Karen’s Anti-Crypto Army v. Karma’s ‘Have Fun Staying Poor & Woke’ Army.  And, 20% of Gen Z is gay... that should help with depopulation


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: Hi-Rez - What's The Truth? (Official Music Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1o777ln9rBs


Notice the large jump in Gen Z between 2020 and 2022! https://www.statista.com/chart/18228/share-of-americans-identifying-as-lgbt/


Tranny Teacher 

https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1645912907769856002?s=20


Here we have a mute and dumb transwoman, "singi...

https://vxtwitter.com/LucasGage584/status/1645845750847361025?s=20 

#WokeCulture takes advantage of mentally ill, disabled people, and demands you join the madness, otherwise YOU'RE crazy.


Earlier video - Elizabeth Warren on why crypto needs to be regulated: https://twitter.com/TDogewhisperer/status/1641507137607065600


Elizabeth Warren is “building an anti-crypto army for the sake of working families” in her run-up to a third Senate election: https://twitter.com/ewarren/status/1641138829162577928


