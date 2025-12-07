BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Germany won't recognize Palestine in foreseeable future - Chancellor Merz in Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 1 day ago

Germany won't recognize Palestine in foreseeable future — Chancellor Merz in Israel

💬 "The German government, unlike other European states, has refrained from early recognition of a Palestinian state. We will not do so in the foreseeable future either," Chancellor Friedrich Merz said during a press conference with Netanyahu  (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/60763)in Jerusalem, Suddeutsche Zeitung reports.

Palestine currently has no prerequisites to be a sovereign state, he claimed.

What does Israel have on you, Merz?

Adding, What Epstein, actor Bill Cosby & Zelensky have in common?: 

Zelensky reportedly snaps up Cosby NY mansion beside Epstein’s old lair

Actor Bill Cosby’s sprawling Manhattan townhouse has been acquired by Zelensky using offshore shell company Film Heritage Inc, Page Six reports.

🔴 The sale price remains under wraps, but the mansion had been reportedly listed for $29 million

🔴 Built in 1899 by John Duncan, the 13,000-square-foot residence features a limestone facade, copper mansard roof, soaring central hall, 11 fireplaces, intricate inlaid floors, and a 500-square-foot roof garden

🔴 Cosby — a convicted serial sexual predator with allegations from over 60 women — was reportedly seeking liquidity after allegedly halting mortgage payments in June 2024

🔴 Adding another twist of infamy, the property sits just doors away from Jeffrey Epstein’s former mansion, which sold for $51 million in 2021 in one of Manhattan’s most exclusive blocks

The timing of the reported sale is eyebrow-raising: Zelensky and his cronies are neck-deep in a $100 million corruption scandal involving a massive kickback scheme...


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy