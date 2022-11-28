China's Local Governments Face Squeeze From $2 Trillion in Debt

https://gnews.org/articles/535778
Summary：11/24/2022 China's local governments don’t have the power to tax but are ordered to spend a lot to support the zero COVID policy and the economic growth through massive borrowing by the central government. With a pile of debts maturing and a lot more to spend next year, they are in a real fiscal bind.
