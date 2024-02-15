“There’s more red flags going off NOW than before 9/11 | Glenn Beck

Glenn Beck · Butler Cty Ohio Sheriff Richard K. Jones recounts what the FBI Director recently told the National Sheriff’s Association about the state of our national security: “There’s more red flags going off NOW than before 9/11…[foreign hackers] are attacking EVERYBODY.”
@glennbeck
