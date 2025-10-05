BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Hamas 'have said, BASICALLY, that they agree to Trump’s proposal' - Marco Rubio
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
16 views • 23 hours ago

Hamas 'have said, BASICALLY, that they agree to Trump’s proposal'

'They’ve also agreed, in PRINCIPLE, to enter into idea about what’s gonna happen afterwards'

Rubio states group 'basically' backing Trump’s plan.

He said More:  Rubio says hostage release talks happening 'even as I speak to you now'

Admits 'you CAN’T have bombs going off in middle of this exchange'

Trump's ultimate plan for Gaza govt: 'Palestinian technocratic leadership that's NOT Hamas'

More: Rubio: 'Israel has NO interest in governing Gaza'

Says, Israel wants to turn Gaza over to some organization to govern it, that won't 'build tunnels, sponsor terrorism, or murder Israelis'.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
