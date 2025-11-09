Steve Bassett on Trump, Hollywood & the Coming Age of Disclosure • Vancouver UFO Meetup

In this November 8, 2025 Vancouver UFO Meetup, Steve Bassett, founder of the Paradigm Research Group and long-time political activist for UFO Disclosure, returns to discuss the latest developments in the Age of Disclosure. He explains how Washington, Hollywood, and the media are all shifting toward public recognition of the extraterrestrial presence. Topics include Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast with Ross Coulthart and Luis Elizondo, new UAP legislation in Congress, and the landmark film The Age of Disclosure headed for Oscar qualification and Amazon Prime release.

Bassett shares why 2026 could mark the true turning point in the Truth Embargo and how politicians, witnesses, and the media may soon step forward en masse. Hosted by Brian Ruhe, Vancouver UFO Meetup / University Galacticus.





Topics Covered

• Trump administration signals and podcast appearances

• The Age of Disclosure film release and Oscar eligibility

• Hollywood’s historic silence and new breakthrough

• The UAP Disclosure Act and Congressional momentum

• Paradigm Research Group’s new non-profit status





Support Steve Bassett: paradigmresearchgroup.org





📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-...





🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.





🔹 Brian's BitChute channel (3,500+ videos): https://old.bitchute.com/brianruhe/

🔹 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt...

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br...





🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe





📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/