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HELP IDENTIFY THIS WOMAN, MATERIAL JFK WITNESS Rich Vernadeau
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473 views • January 19, 2020
This woman took a film of the assassination which was confiscated by federal authorities and never returned. it has never been seen publicaly. Who is she? RICH VERNADEAU productions 2015-2020
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