The Outliers - Jessica Franz: Snakes In The Grass - Saboteurs Deep Inside Republican Party

The Republican Party has had some major shakeups as of late, rewriting the party platforms in shocking areas. Jessica Franz joins the Outliers to give us the scoop and inside baseball on what is actually going on inside the Republican Party. Who is being bought off? Who is buying their seats? Why is it so hard for real MAGA candidates to make it onto the ballot and get elected? Is the Republican Party still pro-life? Is JD Vance a friend or foe? We dive into it all and you don't want to miss it! Read More and Connect with Jessica: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-outliers-jessica-franz/





