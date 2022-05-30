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Senator Marsha Blackburn Rips Biden A New One On Live TV… He’ll Hate This
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273 views • May 30, 2022
NextNewsNetwork.com reports, Specifically, Biden said, “[w]hen it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that God willing when it’s over we’ll be stronger, and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over.”
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