Episode 487: SCIENCE PLEADS THE 5TH

Anthony “I Plead the Fifth” Fauci finally faced senators after the release of more than 1,000 pages of his pandemic-era diary. We break down the most shocking moments and the questions one side of the aisle seemed determined not to ask.





Then, newly released documents expose a disturbing private discussion about mRNA technology and pregnancy. What did officials know before recommending the shots to pregnant women, and what was kept from the public?





Next, Moms Across America founder Zen Honeycutt joins Del after a major victory that proves consumer pressure works. Independent testing exposed what was hiding in a popular food product and the company was forced to act.





Finally, Del sits down with Serene Allison and her son Arden for a devastating firsthand account of what happened after a routine day of work turned into a family nightmare. As Roundup manufacturers gain new legal protection, their story reveals the human cost behind the controversy.





Guests: Zen Honeycutt, Serene Allison, Arden Allison





Airdate: July 30, 2026