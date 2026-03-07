BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Organized Kids’ Soccer: A Key to MAHA
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 1 day ago

Organized Kids’ Soccer: A Key to MAHA

With Lou Roth, Consultant, Author of “Perspectives from the Pitch: A Basic Guide to Understanding Soccer Commands and Appreciating How They Apply to Life”

[email protected]

 

Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

 

In Robert F. Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again Report from September, 2025, he blamed four areas for the real epidemic, chronic disease: poor diet, chemical exposure, overmedicalization, and lack of physical activity. It’s on the latter that we invite long-time friend of cohost Frohman to present a book on life lessons from a sport so ubiquitous in American childhood that it has spawned a large section of women as “Soccer Moms.” Is organized soccer (or “football”, as Europeans call it) a key activity for families to join in - to “MAHA?”

 

(PLEASE PATRONIZE OUR SPONSOR: Past 40?  Don't have the energy you used to?  Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help! Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.    Learn more at: cardiomiracle.com/FH)

Lou makes the case that participating in soccer shapes who a young player becomes. He points out that while technical skill is important, so is confidence, creativity, and the ability to be a team player. Mr. Roth will pull anecdotes from his life as a soccer referee and coach to his own kids in central Pennsylvania. His book has changed how people see the game.

Cohost Frohman learned about Lou’s book when catching up to his former congressional staff colleague from back in the 1990s. Losing touch over the decades, Mr. Roth currently is Director, State Government Relations Services at Delta-Development-Group. Frohman personally looks forward to this week’s discussion, as his son plays on a very good Virginia team whose coach is always emphasizing better decision-making… as well as courage. That should help MAHA!

Keywords
rfksoccermahalou roth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Belle Carter
Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei&#8217;s death

Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei’s death

Laura Harris
The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite&#8217;s war on freedom

The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite’s war on freedom

Belle Carter
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: How ancient Egyptian &#8220;biophotonic gold&#8221; was the original source of superhuman power

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: How ancient Egyptian “biophotonic gold” was the original source of superhuman power

Jacob Thomas
Review of Dietary Supplement Recommendations for Women Over 40 Examined

Review of Dietary Supplement Recommendations for Women Over 40 Examined

Morgan S. Verity
The Natural Advantage: Why Eating Spinach in the Morning Is a Simple, Powerful Health Act

The Natural Advantage: Why Eating Spinach in the Morning Is a Simple, Powerful Health Act

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy