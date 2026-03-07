Organized Kids’ Soccer: A Key to MAHA

With Lou Roth, Consultant, Author of “Perspectives from the Pitch: A Basic Guide to Understanding Soccer Commands and Appreciating How They Apply to Life”

In Robert F. Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again Report from September, 2025, he blamed four areas for the real epidemic, chronic disease: poor diet, chemical exposure, overmedicalization, and lack of physical activity. It’s on the latter that we invite long-time friend of cohost Frohman to present a book on life lessons from a sport so ubiquitous in American childhood that it has spawned a large section of women as “Soccer Moms.” Is organized soccer (or “football”, as Europeans call it) a key activity for families to join in - to “MAHA?”

Lou makes the case that participating in soccer shapes who a young player becomes. He points out that while technical skill is important, so is confidence, creativity, and the ability to be a team player. Mr. Roth will pull anecdotes from his life as a soccer referee and coach to his own kids in central Pennsylvania. His book has changed how people see the game.

Cohost Frohman learned about Lou’s book when catching up to his former congressional staff colleague from back in the 1990s. Losing touch over the decades, Mr. Roth currently is Director, State Government Relations Services at Delta-Development-Group. Frohman personally looks forward to this week’s discussion, as his son plays on a very good Virginia team whose coach is always emphasizing better decision-making… as well as courage. That should help MAHA!