Censored: The fight for the First Amendment, an interview with Ty Bollinger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
What happens when questioning the narrative makes you a target? In Censored: The Fight for the First Amendment, voices are labeled “dangerous” simply for asking questions. During COVID, censorship escalated fast—deplatforming, blacklists, media attacks. Was it about safety… or silencing dissent? The blur of those years changed everything.
#FirstAmendment #FreeSpeech #Censorship #DisinformationDozen #MedicalFreedom #SpeakTruth
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrrepor
4:31End Screen