Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🎢 Growth Pains: Scaling A Startup From 2 To 30 🤔
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Yesterday

🤔 Do you know scaling a startup can be a rollercoaster ride 🔄

🤝 Lets’ join with Braven Grant the co-founder and CEO of Gains in Bulk explains that from establishing the brand to managing a growing team, every step brings its own set of challenges. 💫 🚀

🎙️ http://bit.ly/3TPC7hd

👤 🧠 As a young founder, navigating this growth journey can be mentally challenging. 👶 💼

🌟 🕰️ But with perseverance and determination, overcoming supply chain hurdles and managing a team of 30 becomes achievable. 💪

🚀 To Join us in this captivating journey just click the link in our bio or description above. ✨

Keywords
business growthbusiness challengesentrepreneur journey

