The Book of Enoch - Chapter 17-23 Part A

Enoch's Journey through Heaven and Hell
Chapter 17-19 – The Archangels show Enoch the ends of the earth, its inner workings (winds, sun, luminaries, waters, etc.), and the deep abyss where the Fallen Angels are bound (Tartarus)
Chapter 20 – Enoch describes the 7 Archangels and their duties
Chapter 21 – Enoch is shown more of the Fallen Angels in Tartarus
Chapter 22 – Enoch is shown the spirits of the souls of the dead (from the children of men) in Sheol and the different divisions within Sheol
Chapter 23 – Enoch is shown the fire which persecutes the luminaries