© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** Space X Starship High Altitude Test ** - 09/Dec/2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • December 11, 2020
** SpaceX completed Starship SN8’s first high-altitude 12.5 km test flight (launch and failed landing) at Boca Chica on December 9, 2020. This is a play-by-play of the SpaceX Starship Serial Number 8 (SN8) Test Flight
This wasn't a hop like with Starhopper, SN5 and SN6 - this was a high altitude test flight up to 12.5 km (40,000 feet). And it was incredible. The Starship flight tested a whole load of things including 3 raptor engines, header tank switchover, the belly flop maneuver with Starship's aerodynamic flaps....and it even attempted it's landing...with explosive results. In this video I look at it all - including a summary of previous tests and what is next for Elon Musk, SpaceX and Starship.
This wasn't a hop like with Starhopper, SN5 and SN6 - this was a high altitude test flight up to 12.5 km (40,000 feet). And it was incredible. The Starship flight tested a whole load of things including 3 raptor engines, header tank switchover, the belly flop maneuver with Starship's aerodynamic flaps....and it even attempted it's landing...with explosive results. In this video I look at it all - including a summary of previous tests and what is next for Elon Musk, SpaceX and Starship.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.