VACCINE DEMAND DROPS AS LIABILITY DEBATE INTENSIFIES

The global vaccine market may be entering a pivotal turning point. Investigative journalist Jefferey Jaxen examines the rapid decline in vaccine demand across the United States and worldwide, as major pharmaceutical companies report falling sales for vaccines targeting RSV, influenza, shingles, COVID-19, and HPV (Gardasil).





At the same time, vaccination rates are declining in several U.S. states—including California—while global vaccine revenues show signs of contraction after the pandemic-era surge. These trends are fueling renewed debate about pharmaceutical liability protections created under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which shields vaccine manufacturers from most direct lawsuits.





Critics argue that legal immunity for vaccine manufacturers may have reduced incentives to improve product safety and transparency. As public scrutiny grows following the COVID-19 pandemic, calls to revisit vaccine liability protections are gaining traction across the political spectrum.





With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. now leading the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and bipartisan discussion emerging around pharmaceutical accountability, the future of vaccine policy may be approaching a significant inflection point.





This analysis explores the economic slowdown in the vaccine market, the history and impact of liability protections for pharmaceutical companies, and the growing public debate over how to rebuild trust in vaccines, regulators, and the medical system.