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Drink Green Tea Every Day, See What Happens to Your Body
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409 views • September 28, 2019
How to Boost Your Health. Tea is the second most popular drink after water. Green tea has been consumed for thousands of years. It’s definitely tasty and healthy, but what about the number of calories? The answer is zero! With many health benefits, green tea is praised for helping people lose weight, burn fat, and boost metabolism. Check out these 8 reasons why you should switch your morning coffee or lunchtime soda for a cup of green tea to give your health a boost!
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