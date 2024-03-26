3/22/2024 Prather Point: Jeffrey Prather

Watch "Prather Point" Live on Brighteon.tv every Friday from 10:00 am - 11:00 am est





Go to JeffreyPrather.com to support Jeffrey and become a part of Team America! Stay connected and sign up for email alerts.





Use promo code "PratherPoint" to save 5% on BrighteonStore.com purchases.

Visit my personal BrighteonStore landing page at https://pratherpoint.brighteonstore.com/Prather-Point



