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Stone tablets and the Mark of the Beast - ACO
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16 views • February 25, 2021
VISIT our official website for tons of free information and to order the full versions of these videos in DVD format: http://www.wyattmuseum.com

SUBSCRIBE (above) for exciting videos about this and other exciting archaeological discoveries.

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Wyatt Archaeological Research is a 501c3 tax-exempt organization. It was founded by Ron Wyatt, and the research and efforts are carried on by the board of directors of Wyatt Archaeological Research.

Schedule a presentation about the discoveries in your area. Call: 931 293-4745

To give a donation or to place an order for full DVDs, call our order line: 877 992-8865 (WYATT-OK)

If you are interested in making a visit to Wyatt Archaeological Museum, located in Cornersville TN, give us a call at: (931)293-4745 to make an appointment.

Ron Wyatt talks about chromosome count in blood sample, handling the tablets of stone...The Ten Commandments, and the Mark of the Beast.
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christjesusexodusbiblicalproofarchaeologyronark of the covenantcovenantarknoahs arkwyattsinai
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