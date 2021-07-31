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EntertheStars: All This for 200 Deaths per Day? Btween the Headlines Copper DeathCage..[30.07.2021]
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41 views • July 31, 2021
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With rates bottoming out, why is the media continuing to inflate and overstate by packaging dayta in confirmation bias?
In the beginning, we were pummeled by daily death rates, and now, not a word. They speak only in percentages of increases and new cases.
7,395 views Streamed live 8 hours ago
EntertheStars - 99.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kjfVZuJvHGA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
With rates bottoming out, why is the media continuing to inflate and overstate by packaging dayta in confirmation bias?
In the beginning, we were pummeled by daily death rates, and now, not a word. They speak only in percentages of increases and new cases.
7,395 views Streamed live 8 hours ago
EntertheStars - 99.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kjfVZuJvHGA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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