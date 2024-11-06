Donald Trump's Full Victory Speech

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump's Victory Speech After Storming Back To Power Trump Wins US Election.
Taking the stage in West Palm Beach, Florida, at 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Adding:
❗️Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Donald Trump after declaring victory in the US presidential election:
"Dear Donald and Melania Trump,
Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!
Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.
This is a huge victory!
In true friendship, yours,
Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu"