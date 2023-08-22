Learning the Balance Between Using Technologies to Advance Freedom, While Preventing An AI Takeover | Counter Narrative Ep. 95

As the majority of democrats - better described as communists - continue to actually destroy the definition of democracy in favor of total tyranny, we can’t get so caught up in the outrage that we’re not vigilant enough to see not only the destruction of our country - but humanity as we know it.

We’re digging into transhumanism today with Joe Allen - author of Dark Aeon: Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity. Allen reviews the transhumanism technology trajectory and warns against advancements while acknowledging the right needs to be able to utilize tools against the left.

We then turn to how we can energize the younger generations to get engaged and continue the fight for freedom. Young Christian Conservative - Alex Stone - is paving the way.





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