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Awakening the Hoodwinked
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108 views • May 24, 2022
The vast majority of people vaxxed with Covid 19 gene therapy have followed the advice of the FDA, CDC, NIH, and WHO without a clear understanding of what the jab does, why it doesn't work, & why it is not safe. Propaganda, fear, and censorship have paved the way for the most perverse conspiracy against humanity of all time.
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