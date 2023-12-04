Rescue Mission HT





He couldn't move his four legs, he lay exhausted on the street with many wounds on his body





When people informed us, we found him on a deserted road. When we arrived, before our eyes was a poor dog with many wounds on its body. His four legs were tied tightly with a rope, his body was exhausted and unable to move. His breathing was weak, he gradually fell into despair. Tears rolled down his cheeks, he helplessly waited for his own end...





