Rescue Mission HT
Nov 26, 2023
He couldn't move his four legs, he lay exhausted on the street with many wounds on his body
When people informed us, we found him on a deserted road. When we arrived, before our eyes was a poor dog with many wounds on its body. His four legs were tied tightly with a rope, his body was exhausted and unable to move. His breathing was weak, he gradually fell into despair. Tears rolled down his cheeks, he helplessly waited for his own end...
Thank you everyone for watching the video
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NiwtUt8abVY
