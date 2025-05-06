BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Does Jesus Really Say About Lust and Adultery?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
30 views • 5 days ago

In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster dives deep into Jesus’ teachings in Matthew 5:27-30. While the world focuses on outward actions, Jesus calls us to examine the desires of our heart.

🔍 Have you ever wondered:
    Is lust just a harmless thought?
    Does looking with desire equal adultery?
    How do we protect our hearts in a world full of temptation?

Pastor Webster uncovers the truth about the act and the desire of adultery, why it's more than just physical, and how even self-righteous religious leaders were guilty in their hearts. This isn't just a message—it's a call to purity, accountability, and transformation from the inside out.

🔥 Stay tuned for raw honesty, biblical depth, and real-world application that will challenge and encourage you.

🙌 If this word speaks to you, don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE for more episodes of Words From The Word with Pastor Roderick Webster.
📖 Key Points Covered:

    Why Jesus takes lust seriously—even if no act is committed
    How the Pharisees missed the heart of the law
    The true meaning of “looking with lust”
    Why purity starts in the heart, not just behavior
    How to resist temptation in a sexually charged culture

Keywords
sermon on the mountovercoming temptationwords from the wordpastor roderick websterjesus on adulterywhat is lust in the biblematthew 5 explainedchristian daily devotionadultery sermonwhat does the bible say about lustlustful thoughts bibleheart sinspharisees hypocrisypurity teachingbible teaching on marriagechristian purity message
Chapters

00:00Introduction to Today's Devotion

00:05Jesus' Teachings on Lust and Purity

01:00The Consequences of Sin

01:47Jesus' Teachings on Divorce and Adultery

02:27Pastor's Personal Reflections

05:41Understanding Adultery

07:43The Deed and Desire of Adultery

09:51The Heart's Role in Sin

15:44Modern Challenges and Temptations

17:29Conclusion and Call to Action

