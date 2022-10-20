10/19/2022 -- Mt. Saint Helens burning?! What are the chances?! Thousands of hot spots showing too?

First it was Mount Shasta.. they said it was an underground fire...Then it was Mount Rainier.. they said it was a lenticular cloud...
Now it is Mount Saint Helens.. and they say it's a wildfire
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.