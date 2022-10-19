10/19/2022 -- Mt. Saint Helens burning?! What are the chances?! Thousands of hot spots showing too?

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First it was Mount Shasta.. they said it was an underground fire...Then it was Mount Rainier.. they said it was a lenticular cloud...
Now it is Mount Saint Helens.. and they say it's a wildfire
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https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos