Complaining about Pedophilia, Child Trafficking, & Election Fraud is Felony Anti-Semetic Crime?

(Opinion) Joe Biden signed over US Sovereignty Feb. 27, 2023, to W.H.O., UN, Central Banks, & other Entities. Courts & Alphabet Agencies are under foreign control. Jews can get $1 Bank Repo Property & No Pay Back Loans. Before 9-11 Israel was to get investigated for Spying on Americans to get them fired from jobs, divorced, lose their children in courts so that Banks Affiliated w/ Israel & Rothschild Opium Cartel in China could foreclose on property they never owed in the first place. Spying was "legitimized" w/ the DoD, China, Israel, & Saudi Arabia launching the 9-11 Attacks to Suspend US Constitution & not get Prosecuted for theft & fraud.





More info, scroll down: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick Counter gets locked up, maybe 1000s of time more hits. Relevant links: https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html





https://www.bitchute.com/video/QIeVu5G6TNid/





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews





Picture w/ my Lithuania Lingerie Model Ex-Wife: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/109404415498780947





https://rumble.com/vzlecc-the-conspiracy.html





Felony Arrest Warrant issued for me for Felony Forgery for this: https://rumble.com/v21opbm-does-dhs-spy-on-and-rip-you-off-for-rothschild-bankers-in-china.html





Steven G. Erickson, 215 S. Broadway Suite 217, Salem, NH 03079 USA





Cell # if I am still alive, not whats app, Eight Six Zero 574 0695, texts best first. & who are you, & what do you want? Donations for Prison Commissary &/or to get word out, &/or for media project &/or help in setting up Peoples Grand Juries Common Law to go after perps, gladly accepted, checks & money orders.





#Resist #ArrestSusanRice #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews