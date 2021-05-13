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KJ Ozborne: The Most LOST Generation Is The LAST Generation (13.05.2021)
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41 views • May 13, 2021
Comments:
Mranders0n
No virus has ever been isolated and proven to exist.
[email protected]
Thanks for your hard work KJ, great documentary. Come Lord Jesus come!!
ShyRyGuy
Www.Geoengineeringwatch.org - This is our real problem
GypsyDT7575
One of the best videos I've seen, putting it all together beautifully...
I pay close attention to geopolitical events/issues they are ahead of this country in the game, but we are in their rear view mirror..
Icegoo11
This is an award winning documentary. Thank you, KJ, excellent reporting!
GirlHasNoName
Bravo!! One of your best!
AMAZON/FIRESTICK/ROKU: Thescariestmovieever.tv https://watch.thescariestmovieever.tv/webtv-v3/
EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLIES HERE (*Specials): https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RS.RD-Scariest.Movie.Ever
Help support my work: https://www.patreon.com/KJOzborne
Paypal@[email protected]
NEW Community Chat (TSME Discord):https://discord.gg/fwQma9N *under 'expired link'
MY WEBSITE: https://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1fVM1Vv3mPup/
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/KJOzborne
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KjOzborne/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/thescariestmovieever/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008855287230
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ScariestMovie
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/scariestmovie/_saved/
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kjozborne
All shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.tv (as a solid back up). Thank you!
KJOzborne - 4 hours ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TfGblcisIPVX/
Mranders0n
No virus has ever been isolated and proven to exist.
[email protected]
Thanks for your hard work KJ, great documentary. Come Lord Jesus come!!
ShyRyGuy
Www.Geoengineeringwatch.org - This is our real problem
GypsyDT7575
One of the best videos I've seen, putting it all together beautifully...
I pay close attention to geopolitical events/issues they are ahead of this country in the game, but we are in their rear view mirror..
Icegoo11
This is an award winning documentary. Thank you, KJ, excellent reporting!
GirlHasNoName
Bravo!! One of your best!
AMAZON/FIRESTICK/ROKU: Thescariestmovieever.tv https://watch.thescariestmovieever.tv/webtv-v3/
EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLIES HERE (*Specials): https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RS.RD-Scariest.Movie.Ever
Help support my work: https://www.patreon.com/KJOzborne
Paypal@[email protected]
NEW Community Chat (TSME Discord):https://discord.gg/fwQma9N *under 'expired link'
MY WEBSITE: https://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1fVM1Vv3mPup/
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/KJOzborne
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KjOzborne/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/thescariestmovieever/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008855287230
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ScariestMovie
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/scariestmovie/_saved/
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kjozborne
All shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.tv (as a solid back up). Thank you!
KJOzborne - 4 hours ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TfGblcisIPVX/
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