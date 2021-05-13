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KJ Ozborne: The Most LOST Generation Is The LAST Generation (13.05.2021)
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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41 views • May 13, 2021
Comments:
Mranders0n
No virus has ever been isolated and proven to exist.

[email protected]
Thanks for your hard work KJ, great documentary. Come Lord Jesus come!!

ShyRyGuy
Www.Geoengineeringwatch.org - This is our real problem

GypsyDT7575
One of the best videos I've seen, putting it all together beautifully...
I pay close attention to geopolitical events/issues they are ahead of this country in the game, but we are in their rear view mirror..

Icegoo11
This is an award winning documentary. Thank you, KJ, excellent reporting!

GirlHasNoName
Bravo!! One of your best!

AMAZON/FIRESTICK/ROKU: Thescariestmovieever.tv https://watch.thescariestmovieever.tv/webtv-v3/
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All shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.tv (as a solid back up). Thank you!

KJOzborne - 4 hours ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TfGblcisIPVX/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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