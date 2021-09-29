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** JOE ROGAN DROPS TRUTH BOMB ON FREEDOM ** - Rogan – 28/Sep/2021
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302 views • September 29, 2021
** Joe Rogan likens 'anti-American' COVID vaccine mandates to Nazi concentration camps in scathing video
- Daily Mail, James Gordon, 28/Sep/2021
- Article & Video: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10031987/Joe-Rogan-video-compares-covid-restrictions-Holocaust-warns-people-giving-freedoms-American.html
• Joe Rogan has likened vaccine mandates to the horrors of Nazi Germany
• A video from Samuel Rivera Films was shared by Rogan on Instagram on Monday
• The 1:45 clip combined audio of Rogan with a host of other images many inviting a comparison to Nazi Germany
• Part of the video includes a map of Nazi Germany and images of Adolf Hitler
• Soldiers were seen marching, with people being loaded onto a train, and overhead images of the Majdanek concentration camp in occupied Poland appeared
• In another section, Rogan talks about 'anything that comes along that can inhibit your freedom' overlaid with images of someone wearing a Star of David armband
Keywords
freedomcurrent eventsdemocratspoliticaldeep stateunnwojoe roganshadow governmentun agenda 2030the great reset
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