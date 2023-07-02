1979 Honda XR75 driver training

Her brother restored, then passed on a cool, but highly functional old motorcycle so his sister could learn to ride and enjoy the motorcycle driving experience.
We spent a few days together getting her sea legs underneath her.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.