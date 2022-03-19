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Says Chechen Fighter - Either you Voluntarily Lay Down your Arms & Accept the Punishment you deserve, or we will knock it out of your hands and take punitive measures ourselves. 031922
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160 views • March 19, 2022
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As we expected, retribution was not long in coming. Our fighters in the combat zone work clearly, smoothly and efficiently. The experience accumulated over the years in the most complex special operations is evident. Well, as for the members of nationalist formations, everything is more than clear. If there are no civilians at hand, they act according to a proven scheme approved by the top military leadership of Ukraine - running without looking back. Luckily for us, this tactic has not been working as expected lately.
I want to appeal to all Nazis, Bandera and shaitans: you can bark from your hiding places as much as you like, you are neither physically nor morally capable of more. One by one, the areas are cleared, and soon it will reach you. Either you voluntarily lay down your arms and accept the punishment you deserve, or we will knock it out of your hands and take punitive measures ourselves.
As we expected, retribution was not long in coming. Our fighters in the combat zone work clearly, smoothly and efficiently. The experience accumulated over the years in the most complex special operations is evident. Well, as for the members of nationalist formations, everything is more than clear. If there are no civilians at hand, they act according to a proven scheme approved by the top military leadership of Ukraine - running without looking back. Luckily for us, this tactic has not been working as expected lately.
I want to appeal to all Nazis, Bandera and shaitans: you can bark from your hiding places as much as you like, you are neither physically nor morally capable of more. One by one, the areas are cleared, and soon it will reach you. Either you voluntarily lay down your arms and accept the punishment you deserve, or we will knock it out of your hands and take punitive measures ourselves.
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