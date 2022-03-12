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Krasnopol Guided Missile. High-Precision Artillery Ammunition, Guided by a Laser Beam, HITS an armored object with pinpoint accuracy, destroying the firing position of the Ukrainian military. 031222
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507 views • March 12, 2022
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has published a video of the defeat of the BMP of Ukraine by the Krasnopol guided missile.
High-precision artillery ammunition, guided by a laser beam, hits an armored object with pinpoint accuracy, destroying the firing position of the Ukrainian military.
High-precision artillery ammunition, guided by a laser beam, hits an armored object with pinpoint accuracy, destroying the firing position of the Ukrainian military.
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