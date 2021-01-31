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Breaking Down CNN's Vicious Narrative; Chris Cuomo vs St Louis + the "face of Anti BLM Movement"
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40 views • January 31, 2021
Analyzing Chris Cuomo's "interview" where he tries to frame St. Louis's Mark McCloskey. Did he protect himself or "pull guns on protestors" as CNN tries to claim. Coumo tries to claim Orange Man Bad, and the whole narrative is Trump is a racist, horrible person. Cuomo should look in the mirror.
#CNN #ChrisCuomo #McCloskey
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#CNN #ChrisCuomo #McCloskey
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